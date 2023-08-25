Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 4.0 %

LSPD stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.