MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) PT Raised to $27.90 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.30 to $27.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

MINISO Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

