LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on LAVA Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LVTX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.00% and a negative net margin of 167.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its position in LAVA Therapeutics by 571.9% during the 1st quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 671,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 571,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

