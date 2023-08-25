Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.