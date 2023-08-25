B. Riley Increases Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target to $11.00

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

