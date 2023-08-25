JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Get Asana alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Asana

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.21. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $183,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 559,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $183,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 559,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,486,499.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,467,500 shares of company stock worth $31,516,950 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Asana by 780.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 274.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 106,674.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 145.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 837,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.