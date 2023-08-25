Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.75% from the company’s previous close.
FIHL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.
Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 5.8 %
Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000.
Fidelis Insurance Company Profile
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.
