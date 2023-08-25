Casey’s General Stores’ (CASY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CASY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.78.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $241.82 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $197.22 and a 52 week high of $257.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

