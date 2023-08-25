MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

MAG stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 137.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after buying an additional 5,409,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $11,613,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MAG Silver by 98.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in MAG Silver by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

