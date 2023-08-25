Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $94.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $122.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $30,598,160,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

