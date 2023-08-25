Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $51.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

