Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KSS. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,773,000 after purchasing an additional 166,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 150.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 336,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,983 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 521,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

