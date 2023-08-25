Morgan Stanley Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $115.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

