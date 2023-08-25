Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

ED stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.83.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.