Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $550.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $498.50 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $514.14. The company has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.16 and its 200 day moving average is $445.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

