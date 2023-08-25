Baidu’s (BIDU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIDU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

BIDU stock opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

