Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $911,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

