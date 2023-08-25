Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $197.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.34. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.37. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Citi Trends by 13.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 97,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 78,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

