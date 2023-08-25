Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

PEG opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 113.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

