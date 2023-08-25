Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $73.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

