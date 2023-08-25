Morgan Stanley Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $14.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

