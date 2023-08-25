CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Bank of America upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.40.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.77, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

