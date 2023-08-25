Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $242.10 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $449.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

