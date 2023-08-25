Prudential (NYSE:PUK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,540

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($19.78) to GBX 1,540 ($19.65) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.60) to GBX 1,700 ($21.69) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.69) to GBX 1,575 ($20.09) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.29) to GBX 1,440 ($18.37) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.67) to GBX 1,510 ($19.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.50.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. Prudential has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,881,000 after buying an additional 102,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Prudential by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

