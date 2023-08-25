Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNXC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of CNXC opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,938,000 after acquiring an additional 138,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,924,000 after acquiring an additional 849,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 6.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,853,000 after acquiring an additional 98,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

