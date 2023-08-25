TD Cowen Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $230.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $222.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $211.35. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.