Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $30.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $47.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

