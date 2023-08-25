Wedbush Begins Coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOWL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

