Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.85.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

