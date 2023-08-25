The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $83.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.05.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

