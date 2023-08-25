BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.30 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $13.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.00.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$104.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83. BRP has a 1 year low of C$80.87 and a 1 year high of C$122.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.95. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.36 by C$0.02. BRP had a return on equity of 491.74% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

