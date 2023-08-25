Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $17.91

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SLM opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in SLM by 28.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in SLM by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in SLM by 7.1% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 298,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

