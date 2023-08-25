World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $110.13 Average PT from Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Shares of WWE opened at $113.76 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.
