Analyzing Amprius Technologies (AMPX) and Its Peers

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Amprius Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92% Amprius Technologies Competitors -912.57% -17.28% -14.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million -$17.33 million -13.29 Amprius Technologies Competitors $677.90 million $8.06 million 3.21

Analyst Ratings

Amprius Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Amprius Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies Competitors 107 489 1072 54 2.62

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 193.91%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 32.02%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amprius Technologies peers beat Amprius Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

