SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,962.38 ($25.04).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.15) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,300 ($29.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,609 ($20.53) on Friday. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,405 ($17.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,919 ($24.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,726.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,730.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,777.32.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($22.91), for a total value of £35,920 ($45,828.02). Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

