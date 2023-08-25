MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $58.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MGM opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,454 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,594. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.