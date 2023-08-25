Head-To-Head Survey: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -2,512.55% -116.79% -87.43% Scienjoy 5.86% 9.09% 7.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.11 million 3.07 -$21.76 million ($7.88) -0.04 Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.44 $28.03 million $0.35 9.36

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Versus Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Scienjoy

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.