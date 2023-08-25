Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $202.71

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE DG opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.