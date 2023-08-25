Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$78.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of MRU opened at C$69.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$71.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 12-month low of C$67.09 and a 12-month high of C$78.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.6397885 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

