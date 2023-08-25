The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NYSE SAFE opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 39.19. Safehold has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 65,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 455.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Safehold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

