Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $71.64 Average PT from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.64.
TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TWLO opened at $59.14 on Friday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.
