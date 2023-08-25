Financial Contrast: Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) vs. MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) and MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intellinetics and MariaDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and MariaDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics 4.09% 7.71% 3.42% MariaDB N/A N/A -50.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellinetics and MariaDB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $14.02 million 1.00 $20,000.00 $0.15 22.87 MariaDB N/A N/A $5.20 million N/A N/A

MariaDB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellinetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intellinetics beats MariaDB on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

