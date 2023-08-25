Critical Review: Bangkok Bank Public (BKKPF) vs. Its Competitors

Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF – Get Free Report) is one of 279 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bangkok Bank Public to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bangkok Bank Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Bangkok Bank Public Competitors 1063 3271 3048 11 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 291.00%. Given Bangkok Bank Public’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bangkok Bank Public has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bangkok Bank Public N/A N/A N/A Bangkok Bank Public Competitors 36.61% 11.10% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bangkok Bank Public and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bangkok Bank Public and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bangkok Bank Public N/A N/A 0.25 Bangkok Bank Public Competitors $2.40 billion $687.75 million 245.97

Bangkok Bank Public’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bangkok Bank Public. Bangkok Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bangkok Bank Public pays an annual dividend of $5.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 124.5%. Bangkok Bank Public pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.9% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Bangkok Bank Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bangkok Bank Public rivals beat Bangkok Bank Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising operating accounts; loans for SMEs, international trade, investment banking, and e-guarantee services; securities services, such as custodian, mutual fund supervisor, provident fund registrar, securities registrar, and debenture holders' representative services; personal loans for small businesses; payment, collection, and merchant services; digital banking services; and commercial cards. In addition, it offers trade finance, remittances, export and import, project, corporate finance, electronic services, and financial advisory services, as well as liquidity, fund, and asset management services. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

