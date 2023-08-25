P3 Health Partners (PIII) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.61 billion -$98.73 million 20.61

P3 Health Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for P3 Health Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 158 309 0 2.63

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 2,755.59%. Given P3 Health Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -153.09% -216.18% -18.59%

Summary

P3 Health Partners peers beat P3 Health Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

