boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHOOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Panmure Gordon upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 55 ($0.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

