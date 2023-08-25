Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) & Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Flora Growth has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flora Growth and Revance Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flora Growth $37.17 million 0.39 -$52.42 million ($12.18) -0.17 Revance Therapeutics $132.57 million 12.31 -$356.42 million ($4.53) -4.10

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Flora Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flora Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.5% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Flora Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flora Growth and Revance Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flora Growth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Revance Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Flora Growth presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,804.76%. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.52%. Given Flora Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flora Growth is more favorable than Revance Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Flora Growth and Revance Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flora Growth -107.04% -54.20% -36.13% Revance Therapeutics -191.93% -903.28% -58.68%

Summary

Flora Growth beats Revance Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabidiol (CBD) derived products, such as gummies, topicals, tinctures, and vape products; lifestyle wellness products; provides cannabis consumption accessories, personal storage, and travel accessories for vape and dry herb categories; and offers fruit juices and canned goods in supermarkets, discount retailers, coffee shops, restaurants, and airports. In addition, it provides beverage products; cannabis formulations to treat ailments, such as anxiety, insomnia, and pain. The company sells its products under the JustCBD, Vessel, and Mambe, as well as Stardog Loungewear, No Cap Hemp Co, Original Hemp, Kalaya, and Mind Naturals brands. Flora Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company was founded by Jacob M. Waugh and L. Daniel Browne on August 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

