Critical Analysis: OmniAb (OABI) versus Its Rivals

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the "Commercial physical research" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OmniAb to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

OmniAb has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb’s competitors have a beta of 5.47, indicating that their average share price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33% OmniAb Competitors -940.72% -103.25% -22.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.5% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OmniAb and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 OmniAb Competitors 49 781 1319 30 2.61

OmniAb currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.13%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 17.75%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OmniAb and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million -$22.33 million -24.83 OmniAb Competitors $1.71 billion $77.14 million 3.14

OmniAb’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OmniAb beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

