Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vs. Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Critical Review

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pfizer and Kyowa Kirin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 0 11 5 0 2.31 Kyowa Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pfizer currently has a consensus target price of $46.35, suggesting a potential upside of 28.19%. Given Pfizer’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pfizer is more favorable than Kyowa Kirin.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kyowa Kirin pays an annual dividend of $19.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 112.1%. Pfizer pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kyowa Kirin pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pfizer has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

67.8% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Kyowa Kirin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pfizer and Kyowa Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer 27.55% 28.36% 13.66% Kyowa Kirin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pfizer and Kyowa Kirin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $100.33 billion 2.03 $31.37 billion $3.76 9.62 Kyowa Kirin N/A N/A N/A $34.33 0.52

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Kyowa Kirin. Kyowa Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pfizer beats Kyowa Kirin on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Myovant Sciences Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Valneva SE; BioNTech SE; and Arvinas, Inc., as well as strategic partnership with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited to launch a local brand of the COVID-19 oral therapeutic treatment Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir in China, and a collaboration with Carrick Therapeutics Limited. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kyowa Kirin



Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor. The company also develops GRAN /Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia; LEUNASE for acute lymphoblastic leukemia; LUMICEF, a biological treatment for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis; Moventig, a mu-opioid receptor antagonist for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; Nouriast/ Nourianz, an adenosine receptor antagonist for Parkinson's disease; and ORKEDIA, an oral calcimimetics agent. In addition, it offers PecFent, a nasally administrated spray; POTELIGEO, a humanized monoclonal antibody for CC chemokine receptor 4; REGPARA for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism; Romiplate/Nplate, a genetically recombinant protein for platelet production of thrombopoietin receptors; and SANCUSO for the treatment of nausea and vomiting. It has an agreement with Amgen Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

