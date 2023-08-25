Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Head to Head Review

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and Electra Battery Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $161.93 million 0.24 -$28.21 million ($0.88) -1.02 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.41) -1.71

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -18.87% -51.53% -27.79% Electra Battery Materials N/A -6.94% -4.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sunworks and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunworks and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sunworks presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential upside of 280.36%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 239.29%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Electra Battery Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Sunworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

(Get Free Report)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

