Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) & Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Head to Head Analysis

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Reelcause’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -37.54% -2,774.34% -50.31% Reelcause N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million 8.49 -$28.26 million ($0.65) -3.00 Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Reelcause’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reelcause has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nauticus Robotics.

Volatility & Risk

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reelcause has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nauticus Robotics and Reelcause, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 194.87%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than Reelcause.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics beats Reelcause on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc., a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshoptraining, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

